Group decries slow work pace on Benin-Lokoja-Abuja road

A group, Justice Research Centre (JRC), has lamentedtheslowpace of work on the dualisation of the Benin- Lokoja-Abujaroadwhich reconstruction was flagged off in 2013 by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The long stretch of the road was awarded to three contractors to ensure quick completion and the then Minister of Works, Mike Onolememen, said the work would be funded by the new defunct SURE-P to avoid SOUTH-EAST |NEWS SOUTH-SOUTH |NEWS budgetary constraints. In a statement issued yesterday in Benin City, JRC’s Executive Director, Donald Inwalomhe, lamented the slow pace of work. He alleged the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari may have abandoned the project and this has contributed to rising cases of kidnapping along the road. The statement reads: “We are drawing the attention of President Muhammadu Buhai and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to the slow pace and near abandoned state of the Benin-Auchi- Okenne-Lokoja road.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...