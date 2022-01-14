Group decries slow work pace on Benin-Lokoja-Abuja road

A group, Justice Research Centre (JRC), has lamentedtheslowpace of work on the dualisation of the Benin- Lokoja-Abujaroadwhich reconstruction was flagged off in 2013 by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The long stretch of the road was awarded to three contractors to ensure quick completion and the then Minister of Works, Mike Onolememen, said the work would be funded by the new defunct SURE-P to avoid SOUTH-EAST |NEWS SOUTH-SOUTH |NEWS budgetary constraints. In a statement issued yesterday in Benin City, JRC’s Executive Director, Donald Inwalomhe, lamented the slow pace of work. He alleged the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari may have abandoned the project and this has contributed to rising cases of kidnapping along the road. The statement reads: “We are drawing the attention of President Muhammadu Buhai and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to the slow pace and near abandoned state of the Benin-Auchi- Okenne-Lokoja road.
Related Articles
First E&P strikes oil at oil block divested by Chevron
First Exploration and Production (First E&P) said it has struck oil from an oilfield it acquired following the divestment of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) from the asset located off the Bayelsa coastline. Chevron had in 2015 divested from OMLs 83 and 85 while the asset was acquired by First E&P, an indigenous firm who now […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rivers’ threats: Silence of IGP, DG DSS worrisome – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as worrisome, the silence of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, on the threats of violence by feuding factions in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unleash terror in Rivers state. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Drug trafficker excretes 1.750kg cocaine after arrest at Lagos airport
A Madrid, Spain-bound drug trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos on Easter day, Sunday 4th April, 2021 has reportedly excreted a total of 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750 kilogramme with a street value of N423 million. Okonkwo was about boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)