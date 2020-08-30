Group decries usage of interim c’ttees in Niger Delta interventionist agencies

The Niger Delta Youth Coalition for Peace and Progress at the weekend frowned at the way and manner by which all the interventionist agencies in the Niger Delta region are being manned by interim committees.

Thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Col. Milland Dikio (rtd) as the new interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the group said that there was hardly any agency in the Niger Delta that is not superintended over by an interim management committee.

In a statement signed by its President, Pastor Tiedor Jude Olayinka and made available to New Telegraph in Yenagoa, the group, however, said it was concerned about the manner in which these interventionist agencies in the Niger Delta are now being structured in the wake of leadership instability which gives an impression that the region may be deprived of its benefits if things are allowed to get out of hand.

The statement reads in part: ”Today, from the NDDC to the Presidential Amnesty Program, these agencies are run by either an Interim Management Committee (IMC) or a leader appointed on a temporary basis.

“More disturbing is the fact that these agencies have also been subjected to all kinds of probes which have slowed down their operations, impacted negatively on their finances and diminished their

profile.

“We find this trend very absurd and suspicious with a strong believe that a script is being played to further impoverish the Niger Delta people by strangulating the agencies set up to bring succor to the

region and its people.”

Like this: Like Loading...