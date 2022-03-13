Group demands arrest of thugs who humiliated A’Ibom Speaker

A renowned socio-political group, the Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance, over the weekend made a passionate call on security agencies to track and apprehend the thugs that invaded the venue of the recent consultation meeting between the Akwa Ibom Assembly Speaker, Hon Aniekan Bassey and Ibiono Ibom Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders which was aborted by the actions of the thugs.

It would be recalled that Hon Aniekan Bassey was at Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area last week to consult stakeholders in furtherance of his ambition to contest the 2023 Senatorial seat, mid-way into the meeting thugs allegedly loyal to a popular governorship aspirant from the area stormed the venue and demanded he remove his face cap with the insignia “Umo Eno” who is the aspirant endorsed recently by Governor Udom Emmanuel before addressing the meeting.

However, sensing danger and possible outbreak of violence the Speaker quickly departed from the venue with his entourage to stop the confrontation from deteriorating.

The group, at a press conference addressed in Uyo on Saturday by Barr. Stephen Abia, Chairman and Comrade Faith Mboho Secretary, noted with regret the unfortunate scenario in Akwa Ibom State, stressing that the beautiful venture of politicking has been greatly overshadowed by series of blackmails, vindictive utterances, deliberate falsehood and physical assault by hired teams of some politicians.

According to the group: “We are indeed saddened that in the 21st century, a bunch of sane beings could constitute themselves into nuisance and go around harassing and assaulting innocent persons who do not align with their political views.

“It is worse that they could go as far as demanding that Hon. Aniekan Bassey the State’s Number 3 Citizen, should take off his cap because it carried the imprint of his preferred governorship aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno, not that of their alleged principal. Are these agitators telling us that if Aniekan Bassey had put on a pair of trousers or shirt with the inscription of Umo Eno, they would have stripped him naked before allowing him to consult Ibiono Ibom delegates?”

They further said: “While condemning strongly, the perpetrators of this heinous act of intolerance and violence, we commend the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly for promptly leaving the scene of the event to allow peace to reign, instead of resisting or engaging in a spat with the alleged thugs. We however call on the security agents in the State to take a step further by ensuring that all those fingered in the dastardly act are brought to book promptly.”

Speaking on the raging issue of micro zoning, the group said: “The truth is that, micro zoning governorship position, is alien to the Akwa Ibom people, as only senatorial districts are recognised by the party. That is why currently, many aspirants have so far indicated interest from all the three federal constituencies of the Uyo Senatorial District in the PDP.”

The group lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for the continuous development of Akwa Ibom State and for providing a level playing ground for politicking to bring about leaders who would sustain and build upon the tempo of the all-round advancement of the state.

The group, who maintained that Pastor Umo Eno, an entrepreneur, is the best deal for the state in the next dispensation, explained the economies of developing nations across the world are today driven by entrepreneurial development.

“Beyond sentiments, we challenge those who wish to market their aspirants, to first start by showing us records of business ventures that have afforded our people, job opportunities or better still, how their several years in public service have translated into economic opportunities for our people,” they said.

