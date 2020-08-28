Group demands check on hate speeches

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has condemned what it called the incessant hate speeches grounded in falsehood and ethnic and religious intolerance across the country. The organisation, in a statement by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, accused some political and other elites of promoting religious and ethnic parochialism in order to overheat the polity.

The MMWG warned that “careless, senseless and irresponsible statements must be checked to avert political, ethnic and religious crises,” saying this could only be done if those found culpable are made to face the law either as individuals or groups. It described as inflammatory a statement credited to a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafiya, that the commander of Boko-Haram in Nigeria is a serving governor in the northern part of Nigeria.

The MMWG described the development as worrisome, saying the statement was capable of promoting disaffection and causing chaos and instability. According to the group, from the events that have followed the “provocative” comment, “one could see that personal animosities are gradually being developed to add to humongous problems we are facing presently.”

The MMWG said as the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states draw near, the Federal Government should ensure that political thugs and their sponsors pay for their actions “this time around.” It said: “This time around, let us see the arrest of erring youths being made to cause trouble so that their peers could learn some lessons.

