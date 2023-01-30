News

Group demands election suspension in Ogoni over political violence

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Ogoni Central Indigenous Authority (OCIA) has called for the suspension of elections in Ogoniland following the re- cent violence that erupted in some parts of the area. The president of OCIA, Goodluck Diigbo, who made the appeal in a video call to the families of victims of political killings in Ogoniland, and hundreds of Ogoni in Teyork Community, accused Solomon Ndigbara, a repented militant leader of recruiting cultists and thugs for political violence. Diigbo, who linked the armed clashes at Buedum- Gbenebue Nonwa Uedume on the 25th and 26th December, 2022 to political tussle, stressed that only “electoral pause” whereby elections are suspended in Ogoniland is the only way to curb the recent violence in the area.

Diigbo, a former president of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, said that the politicians who recruited the cultists and thugs currently terrorizing Ogoniland would eventually abandon them after the elections just like they did in the past. He said: “The yet-to-be held 2023 general election account for recent shootings, kidnappings and murder attempts in many places in Ogoniland, including Beeri, Buedum-Gbenebue Nonwa Uedume, Nwebiara and Yeghe, “adding that OCIA “has responded by suspending the Ogoni participation in the election for fera of another round of storms of terror and bloodbath.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AbdulRazaq not touching LG funds, says Kwara NULGE

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin 

The Kwara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has debunked claims in certain quarters that the state government was pilfering local government funds, saying Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq does not interfere with the management of allocations to the local government councils in the state. Comrade Hotonou O. Rafiu, state Secretary of […]
News

…says support for MSMEs’ll fight economic challenges

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that his administration’s interventions and support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) was intended to give tools needed to meet the challenges of the global economy. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this statement recently at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, where he also officially opened […]
News

Osun Decides: Police disarm thugs as EFCC operatives arrest three over alleged vote-buying

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Police on Saturday recovered locally made ammunition and charms from some suspected political thugs while on a patrol at Ward 8, Unit 7 in Ilesa during the ongoing Osun State governorship election. The apprehended political thugs were said to be on their way to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica