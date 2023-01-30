Group demands election suspension in Ogoni over political violence

The Ogoni Central Indigenous Authority (OCIA) has called for the suspension of elections in Ogoniland following the re- cent violence that erupted in some parts of the area. The president of OCIA, Goodluck Diigbo, who made the appeal in a video call to the families of victims of political killings in Ogoniland, and hundreds of Ogoni in Teyork Community, accused Solomon Ndigbara, a repented militant leader of recruiting cultists and thugs for political violence. Diigbo, who linked the armed clashes at Buedum- Gbenebue Nonwa Uedume on the 25th and 26th December, 2022 to political tussle, stressed that only “electoral pause” whereby elections are suspended in Ogoniland is the only way to curb the recent violence in the area.

Diigbo, a former president of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, said that the politicians who recruited the cultists and thugs currently terrorizing Ogoniland would eventually abandon them after the elections just like they did in the past. He said: “The yet-to-be held 2023 general election account for recent shootings, kidnappings and murder attempts in many places in Ogoniland, including Beeri, Buedum-Gbenebue Nonwa Uedume, Nwebiara and Yeghe, “adding that OCIA “has responded by suspending the Ogoni participation in the election for fera of another round of storms of terror and bloodbath.”

