Group demands justice for 2 under aged girls allegedly defiled by corps member

A human rights group, the Centre For Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, has demanded justice for two underaged girls that were rescued by a vigilance group after they ran away from the home of their guardian over alleged rape. The two under aged girl’s, aged 12, 13-years were rescued alongside a 10-year old boy by the Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu, Oroworukwo, Mile 3 diobu, Port Harcourt, Godstime Ihunwo at about 10pm. According to the girls, the son of their guardian, a youth Corp member serving outside the state allegedly defiled them and had consistently had carnal knowledge of them, a situation they said forced them to run away from the house.

A member of the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, Gladys Onyenwen, said that the group had taken the children to Rumulomeni Police Division at Iwofe, where the guardian resides. She also said that the group wants a thorough investigation into the matter, noting that it has already informed the Ministry of Social Welfare, Rivers State, which the children have been handed over to. She said: “Our major concern is the revelation made by the underage girls that the son to their present guardian, who is a Youth Corper allegedly defiled them and has constantly raped them. “We are demanding that a thorough investigation should be carried out with a view to serving justice in the matter to all the parties in the matter.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...