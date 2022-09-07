Metro & Crime

Group demands justice for woman assaulted by NSCDC official

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Stand-up for Women Societies (SWS) Plateau State Chapter has condemned the assault on one Mrs. Joy Owolabi by an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jos, Plateau State.

 

The incident which has been widely reported in many national dailies happened at the Nanmwa Junction, Abattoir Area in Jos South Local Government Area on Friday, September 2. Mrs. Grace Gora, Chairperson of the SWS Plateau State chapter, said in a statement that the act was inhuman, barbaric, and a violation of the fundamental human rights and dignity of Mrs. Owolabi.

 

SWS, therefore called for justice for Mrs. Owolabi and urged all individuals, bodies, stakeholders, and right-thinking Nigerians to condemn the assault and unwarranted harassment from an officer who is charged by the law to protect and ensure the safety of Nigerian citizens.

 

“On behalf of the National President of SWS Barr. Deborah A. Ijadele-Adetona, I, Mrs. Grace Gora condemn the harassment, assault, and violence meted out on Owolabi and view it as nothing but an abuse of power and a gross violation of fundamental human rights.

 

“SWS, therefore, calls on Organisations like the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Media Organisations, Rights groups, Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s) and well-meaning Nigerians to join in the call for justice for Mrs. Owolabi,” she said.

 

SWS also called on the Nigerian Police Force and the NSCDC to conduct an immediate investigation into the matter.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Panic as Robbers writes bank, Ebonyi community for  visit

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

There is palpable tension in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government area of Ebonyi State following a letter reportedly written to the community by armed robbers notifying them of their planned visit to the community for their operation.   The robbers also wrote to one of the old generation banks in the ancient city.   Following this, […]
Metro & Crime

7 family members die after eating suya in Umuahia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Seven members of same family have been confirmed dead after eating beef barbecue, popularly known as suya with fruit juice in Umueze Umuakanu Road, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State. According to the first son of the family, who is an undergraduate of the Abia State University, the incident happened while he was […]
Metro & Crime

Police foil gunmen’s attack on motorists in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Osun Police Command on Sunday said it foiled an attempted robbery and kidnapping of motorists along Akure/Ilesa road, Iwaraja, by some suspected gunmen. SP Yemisi Opalola, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure on Sunday in Osogbo. According to Opalola, suspected gunmen, at about 6pm, on Saturday, came out of the bushes along […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica