Group demands justice for woman assaulted by NSCDC official

The Stand-up for Women Societies (SWS) Plateau State Chapter has condemned the assault on one Mrs. Joy Owolabi by an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jos, Plateau State.

The incident which has been widely reported in many national dailies happened at the Nanmwa Junction, Abattoir Area in Jos South Local Government Area on Friday, September 2. Mrs. Grace Gora, Chairperson of the SWS Plateau State chapter, said in a statement that the act was inhuman, barbaric, and a violation of the fundamental human rights and dignity of Mrs. Owolabi.

SWS, therefore called for justice for Mrs. Owolabi and urged all individuals, bodies, stakeholders, and right-thinking Nigerians to condemn the assault and unwarranted harassment from an officer who is charged by the law to protect and ensure the safety of Nigerian citizens.

“On behalf of the National President of SWS Barr. Deborah A. Ijadele-Adetona, I, Mrs. Grace Gora condemn the harassment, assault, and violence meted out on Owolabi and view it as nothing but an abuse of power and a gross violation of fundamental human rights.

“SWS, therefore, calls on Organisations like the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Media Organisations, Rights groups, Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s) and well-meaning Nigerians to join in the call for justice for Mrs. Owolabi,” she said.

SWS also called on the Nigerian Police Force and the NSCDC to conduct an immediate investigation into the matter.

