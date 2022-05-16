News

Group demands sack of ministers for withdrawal of resignation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Network for Best Practice and Integrity in Leadership (NEBPRIL), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all political appointees who declared intention to leave his government on account of 2023 political ambitions, in order to avoid unnecessary distractions and conflict of interest in the remaining days of his administration. NEBPRIL described the withdrawal of resignation letters by some ministers who had earlier resigned from the cabinet to pursue political aspirations as unethical, deceitful and selfserving. It said further that President Buhari should be wary of such characters and intent of those appointees, as their decision to remain in his government in such controversial circumstances, may not be borne out of patriotism or a true desire to serve, but a deceitful ploy to pursue self interest that might hurt the integrity and productivity of the government.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

