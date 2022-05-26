News

Group demands total ban on Okada in Lagos

An amalgamation of civil rights groups has told Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to completely ban commercial motorcycle operators otherwise called Okada in the state, saying the operators constitute a security threat to residents. Briefing journalists on the development, Declan Ihekaire, who represented Activists for Good Governance, said many of the Okada riders are foreigners who resort to criminality. He appealed to the governor to caution the local government from collecting money from Okada riders. According to Ihekaire, the Defend Lagos Coalition is an amalgamation of Civil Society Organizations, Faith and Community based organizations, which exist to collectively engage critical stakeholders in the State and advance causes that seek to better the lives of Lagosians.

 

