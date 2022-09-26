Group Deplores Viral Video Of Troops Drinking Muddy Water

Our Correspondent

The Civil Society Coalition for National Peace and Security (CSCNPS), has condemned a viral video purporting to show some men in military uniform drinking dirty muddy water.

The said the sad development was a confirmation of its earlier position that the Nigerian military personnel, especially troops, were operating under challenging conditions.

The group alleged that besides water, troops were not being properly fed to execute their mandate, just as it said their welfare was not being properly addressed.

In a statement, the group alleged that the said development may be responsible for poor morale, in some instances.

“The viral video of troops (allegedly) drinking dirty, muddy, and water has confirmed our position that our troops are not being (properly) taken care of by authorities of the military.

“This is surprising considering the huge funds allocated to defence and security since the President Muhammadu Buhari-administration came on board.

“Unfortunately, there has been no corresponding result to justify the huge investments in the critical defence and security sector, which run into trillions of naira, in the last seven years.

“These investments, to all intents and purposes, are a demonstration of Buhari’s commitment to the security of Nigerians.

“The biggest challenge to Nigeria s development as it stands today is insecurity and the commander in chief of the Armed forces must act now,” the group stated.

