Metro & Crime

Group Describes Report against Gov. Emmanuel’s Aide as Blackmail

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Group Describes Report against Gov. Emmanuel’s Aide as Blackmail

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A socio-political group, Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance has risen in defence of the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno describing a recent alleged interview from him published in a national newspaper as sheer blackmail and fictitious.

The tabloid had on its online edition of January 24 published a report with an interview extract from the commissioner which he has denied ever granting the newspaper, who had since dropped it from their site.

However, the group, in a press statement, endorsed by the Convener Comrade Faith Mboho and made available to journalists in Uyo on Wednesday, said the report is another piece of fictitious story concocted by unrelenting purveyors of falsehood.

According to the group: “The obvious target of this piece of indolent blackmail is the Honourable Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, who, for reasons best known to his detractors has become a tormentor of their evil machinations.”

The group described Pastor Umo Eno as a man of proven integrity who has distinguished himself in all his endeavors stressing that he is a very reserved and soft spoken man who is not flippant with words.

The statement further reads in part: “The Honourable Commissioner is not known for pettiness or boastfulness. His antecedents and tone of communication doesn’t depict what was published by the newspaper.

“We are aware that the intention of the purveyors of this blackmail is to cause friction in the state exco and bring the governor’s family into ridicule. But this antic is dead on arrival as Akwa Ibom people already know that Governor Udom Emmanuel separates his family and friends from the business of governance.”

The group, while commending Pastor Umo Eno for his performance in office so far as the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, urged him to remain focused on delivering his assignment in furtherance of the Completion Agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel without any distraction.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court remands Benue couple over kidnapping

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

…also for abducting a 4-month-old baby in Nassarawa A Chief Magistrate Court in Makurdi, Benue State Wednesday remanded a businessman, Benjamin Uttah and his wife, Ada in prison for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping. The trial magistrate, Vincent Kor ordered that the two defendants, who live at Federal Housing Estate North Bank, be remanded due to […]
Metro & Crime

DSS spokesperson bags fellowship of National Security Institute

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja   Saturday, December 4, will remain a memorable day for the spokesperson for the Department of State Services (DSS), Dr. Peter Afunanya, as the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) considered him worthy for the award of Fellow Security Institute (fsi). Afunanya was among 66 participants of the Executive Intelligence Management […]
Metro & Crime

Internet fraud: LAUTECH final year student bags 12 months jail

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday sentenced a final year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Lawal Olakunle, to 12 months imprisonment for internet fraud otherwise known as ‘yahoo yahoo’. The convict pleaded guilty to internet fraud and unlawful possession of N282,068.80 preferred against […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica