Group Describes Report against Gov. Emmanuel’s Aide as Blackmail

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A socio-political group, Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance has risen in defence of the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno describing a recent alleged interview from him published in a national newspaper as sheer blackmail and fictitious.

The tabloid had on its online edition of January 24 published a report with an interview extract from the commissioner which he has denied ever granting the newspaper, who had since dropped it from their site.

However, the group, in a press statement, endorsed by the Convener Comrade Faith Mboho and made available to journalists in Uyo on Wednesday, said the report is another piece of fictitious story concocted by unrelenting purveyors of falsehood.

According to the group: “The obvious target of this piece of indolent blackmail is the Honourable Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, who, for reasons best known to his detractors has become a tormentor of their evil machinations.”

The group described Pastor Umo Eno as a man of proven integrity who has distinguished himself in all his endeavors stressing that he is a very reserved and soft spoken man who is not flippant with words.

The statement further reads in part: “The Honourable Commissioner is not known for pettiness or boastfulness. His antecedents and tone of communication doesn’t depict what was published by the newspaper.

“We are aware that the intention of the purveyors of this blackmail is to cause friction in the state exco and bring the governor’s family into ridicule. But this antic is dead on arrival as Akwa Ibom people already know that Governor Udom Emmanuel separates his family and friends from the business of governance.”

The group, while commending Pastor Umo Eno for his performance in office so far as the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, urged him to remain focused on delivering his assignment in furtherance of the Completion Agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel without any distraction.

