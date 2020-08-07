Group describes revelations from NDDC as nauseating

A Niger Delta-based civil society organisation – Niger Delta Movement for Peace & Justice – has noted with great concern and total displeasure the on-going massive looting, corruption, abuse of office and impunity in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) perpetuated by interim management committee under the supervision of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

In a statement by the National Coordinator of the movement, Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem, the group said the recent revelations of accusations, allegations and counter accusations and allegations by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and IMC against the National Assembly Members during the public hearing on NDDC was extremely worrisome and seriously run contrary to the anti-corruption stand of President Buhari.

According to the group, the lingering crisis in the NDDC has greatly crippled the commission, created to empower and develop the Niger Delta region, thereby inflicted more poverty, hunger, under development & hardship on the people.

“The most worrisome situation is the total disappointment expressed by President Buhari on the blatant abuse of public trust by Officials of NDDC and EFCC in the management of the affairs of the agencies.

“We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently reposition the commission from total collapse by inaugurating Dr. Pius Odubu led Governing Board duly screened and confirmed by the Senate.

“We equally call on Mr President to immediately dissolve the illegal IMC and return the commission to the Presidency for effective and proper monitoring and supervision.

“We appeal to the people of Niger Delta region to give their support to the president in his effort to reorganise the Commission for effective service delivery to our people,” the group added.

