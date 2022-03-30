Group describes Tinubu as a political genius

The Nigerian Youth and Diaspora Forum for Bola Tinubu (NYD4BAT) has described the National Leader of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as “a political genius”. The Media Director of the political movement, Dr Ajibola Abayomi, said this in a message to mark Tinubu’s 70th birthday anniversary on Tuesday.

“We celebrate a rare gem at 70 whose brand of politics is a complete dedication to humanity giving his impact on millions of Nigerians as a detribalised politician without religious or primordial sentiments,” he said. Abayomi said the group comprisesyoungprofessionals withinandoutsidethecountry.

He said: “Already, we have a 70- layer agenda on Tinubu that differentiates him from other presidential contestants. “Over the years, the APC leader, as an outstanding public servant, remains an advocate of good governance. We are proud of his belief in human capacity development with the antecedent in fighting poverty at all levels.

