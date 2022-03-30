News

Group describes Tinubu as a political genius

The Nigerian Youth and Diaspora Forum for Bola Tinubu (NYD4BAT) has described the National Leader of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as “a political genius”. The Media Director of the political movement, Dr Ajibola Abayomi, said this in a message to mark Tinubu’s 70th birthday anniversary on Tuesday.

“We celebrate a rare gem at 70 whose brand of politics is a complete dedication to humanity giving his impact on millions of Nigerians as a detribalised politician without religious or primordial sentiments,” he said. Abayomi said the group comprisesyoungprofessionals withinandoutsidethecountry.

He said: “Already, we have a 70- layer agenda on Tinubu that differentiates him from other presidential contestants. “Over the years, the APC leader, as an outstanding public servant, remains an advocate of good governance. We are proud of his belief in human capacity development with the antecedent in fighting poverty at all levels.

 

2023: PDP ready to takeover Lagos State –Wike

Ayu: APC has failed Lagosians Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is determined to takeover governance in Lagos State in 2023. Speaking at the official declaration of the leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran, as a member of the PDP in Lagos yesterday, […]
Anambra guber: Crisis in APGA, PDP will give APC victory, says group

…as INEC clarifies letter to APGA A leading pressure group, APC Patriots, Anambra has charged aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to close ranks in order for the party to win the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election. Speaking against the backdrop of the intense crisis currently rocking the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) […]
PDP Reps threaten to impeach Buhari over corruption, insecurity  

  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has said it will commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari if the “calculated blackmail” against the National Assembly and insecurity in the country is not checked. The caucus, in a statement issued on Monday by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, gave a four-week ultimatum […]

