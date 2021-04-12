Group dissociates self from secession call, advocates oneness

A pan-Yoruba sociocultural organisation, the Agbajowo Advocacy for Yoruba People’s Right (AAYPR) has distanced itself from calls by any group within the region for secession from the country.

The AAYPR said Yoruba elders had never on any occasion deliberated that the region should break away from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group urged the people to instead of division advocate unity among themselves and cement the bond of relationship for progress and cohesion of the race. AAYPR gave the submission at the end of its monthly meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, at the weekend.

The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, jointly signed by its National President and the Director of Media and Publicity, Otunba Muyideen Olamoyegun and Oluwasola Ibukun, respectively were made available to journalists yesterday. The AAYPR condemned the call by some groups for division in the country.

The group urged Nigerians not to be distracted by such calls as being perpetrated by some elders among the Yoruba.

