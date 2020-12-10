Group distributes palliatives, cash to Osun widows

Some poor widows in Iresi town, Osun State have received bags of rice and cash as part of supports to cushion their hardship, particularly due to the coronavirus pandemic. The beneficiaries said during lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, palliative distributed by the state government did not get to them. According to their leaders in the community, Iya Sunna, Alhaja Balkis Agboola and Deaconess Rebecca Oguntomi, who spoke on behalf of Christian women in the community expressed gratitude to the donor for the gesture. Agboola and Oguntomi said the rice and the money would make them enjoy Christmas and the New Year celebrations as they prayed God to reward the donor abundantly.
