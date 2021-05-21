Group donates cash, clothes to orphans, others in Bauchi

In line of its continues efforts toward providing succor and assistance to the less privileged groups, the Bauchi state chapter of the Northern Nigeria Youths and Students Front for Onu 2023 support group has presented a donations of cash and clothing materials to both orphans and children remand homes in Bauchi. Presenting the items Thursday in Bauchi, the National Publicity Secretary of the group Isma’il Abubakar said the gesture was part of the group’s front line agenda towards extending support and assistance to the less privileged once in the community to have a sense of belonging.

Adding that the gesture was an Initiative by the teaming youths and students of the Honorable Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Obunnaya Onu, towards their support to contest for the Presidential seat under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) coming 2023.

He further said that the program is currently going on in Gombe and Jigawa states respectively, adding that the group also planned to reach out all the zones in the country with similar gesture. In their separate remarks the in-charges of Orphanage House and Children Remand Home, Adamu Abubakar and Ibrahim Shehu expressed their gratitude for the gesture, and called on other groups to emulate the culture. Places visited during the program included Bauchi Orphanage Centre and Bauchi Re-man Home where clothing and cash was distributed to both boys and girls.

