News

Group donates cash, clothes to orphans, others in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

In line of its continues efforts toward providing succor and assistance to the less privileged groups, the Bauchi state chapter of the Northern Nigeria Youths and Students Front for Onu 2023 support group has presented a donations of cash and clothing materials to both orphans and children remand homes in Bauchi. Presenting the items Thursday in Bauchi, the National Publicity Secretary of the group Isma’il Abubakar said the gesture was part of the group’s front line agenda towards extending support and assistance to the less privileged once in the community to have a sense of belonging.

Adding that the gesture was an Initiative by the teaming youths and students of the Honorable Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Obunnaya Onu, towards their support to contest for the Presidential seat under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) coming 2023.

He further said that the program is currently going on in Gombe and Jigawa states respectively, adding that the group also planned to reach out all the zones in the country with similar gesture. In their separate remarks the in-charges of Orphanage House and Children Remand Home, Adamu Abubakar and Ibrahim Shehu expressed their gratitude for the gesture, and called on other groups to emulate the culture. Places visited during the program included Bauchi Orphanage Centre and Bauchi Re-man Home where clothing and cash was distributed to both boys and girls.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Military, Police: How we rescued 39 schoolgirls from bandits

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja The

The Defence Headquarters and the police have given accounts of how 39 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim  Islamiyya, kidnapped last Saturday on their way from Maulud programme at Unguwar Al-Kasim village in Katsina State, were rescued unhurt.   The Islamiya children were abducted barely 48 hours after troops effected the rescue of 344 abducted  students of […]
News

Adeboye, El-Rufai meet days after release of kidnapped RCCG members

Posted on Author Reporter

    The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday, met with the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai. The meeting was held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna. The meeting came days after the 79-year-old general overseer disclosed that eight members of the church […]
News

Lekki homeowners to Sanwo-Olu: Help stop gradual descent into anarchy at Alma Beach estate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Homeowners and allottees at Alma Beach Estate, Lekki, Lagos, have asked the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to order investigation into the violence and wanton destruction of properties being perpetrated by land grabbers aided by thugs and policemen in the community. They made the demand in a statement to challenge claims by a firm, Nicon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica