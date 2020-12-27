News

Group donates items, cash to Hikanos Orphanage

A group, Love and Peace has donated items including money to Hikanos Orphanage Home in Ikorodu, Lagos. Convener of the group, Mr. Yomi Onasanya, explained that the gesture was part of the decision of the group to regularly impact the lives of children in orphanage homes who deserve attention, care and protection, which the group deemed it feet to come this time to celebrate with them.

 

Onansaya said this time the nation is facing serious economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, children who are less privileged need assistance of charitable people and groups.

 

He said: “The group for about two years now has celebrated with our families especially during the Yelutide, however, this year 2020 has its uniqueness for being the year with the COVID-19 pandemic which led to the lockdown of economies worldwide resulting in untold hardship for citizens especially for the third world countries like Nigeria.

 

“It is for this reason that we unanimously adopted the idea of a visit to the orphanage to share our token of love, foodstuff and cash with the management of the Hikanos Orphanage Home.”

 

Some of the items donated include foodstuff, soft drinks, boxes of Indomie Noodles, biscuits and others. Welcoming the group, a member of the care unit at Hikanos Orphanage Home, Folake Stephen, expressed joy for the donation and support given to the Home at this time, and said that the children and staff are doing well and appreciate the group.

 

Love and Peace was founded in 2019 with a mission to share love and peace among Nigerians irrespective of background or religion. The group comprises of young and vibrant Nigerians from different fields of endevour.

