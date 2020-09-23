Group donates medical equipment to LAUTECH, BOWEN, others

A group, Ogbomoso Community Foundation (OCF), an umbrella organisation for sociocultural groups in Ogbomosoland and in the diaspora would tomorrow donate oxygen concentrator machines to three major health institutions in Ogbomoso.

According to a statement signed by the leader of OCF and former Military Governor of Oyo and Ogun states, Maj.-General Oladayo Popoola and Chairman, Alhaji Kelani Sani, the donations were the modest contributions of the foundation in support of the government in the fight against the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic otherwise known as COVID-19.

The medical machines would be donated to the Ladoke Akintoka University of Technology (LAUTECH), BOWEN University Teaching Hospitals and the State Hospital, respectively.

Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, the Chairman, State Hospitals’ Management Board, Dr. Gbola Adetunji, government officials, executive members of the OCF, community leaders were all expected to be in attendance.

The statement also said the event would hold at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital by 11a.m.

