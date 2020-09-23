News

Group donates medical equipment to LAUTECH, BOWEN, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

A group, Ogbomoso Community Foundation (OCF), an umbrella organisation for sociocultural groups in Ogbomosoland and in the diaspora would tomorrow donate oxygen concentrator machines to three major health institutions in Ogbomoso.

 

According to a statement signed by the leader of OCF and former Military Governor of Oyo and Ogun states, Maj.-General Oladayo Popoola and Chairman, Alhaji Kelani Sani, the donations were the modest contributions of the foundation in support of the government in the fight against the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic otherwise known as COVID-19.

 

The medical machines would be donated to the Ladoke Akintoka University of Technology (LAUTECH), BOWEN University Teaching Hospitals and the State Hospital, respectively.

 

Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, the Chairman, State Hospitals’ Management Board, Dr. Gbola Adetunji, government officials, executive members of the OCF, community leaders were all expected to be in attendance.

 

The statement also said the event would hold at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital by 11a.m.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Viral video: About 5,000 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon, says NAPTIP

Posted on Author Reporter

  About 5,000 Nigerians are stranded in Lebanon, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) confirmed on Saturday. The agency’s Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli told Channels Television this while confirming a viral video of stranded Nigerian ladies in Lebanon calling out to the government and eminent Nigerians to help evacuate them from […]
News

Alleged N248m fraud: Nasarawa Assembly to appeal judgement

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon.Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has said that the House would appeal the judgement nullifying the indictment of the former Secretary to the Government of the state (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani over alleged N248.5 million unaccounted funds for school projects in the state.   He […]
News

China Loan: OPC backs NASS probe, flays FG

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Yoruba nationalist organization, Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), has commended the House of Representatives for embarking on the probe of the country’s $1.5billion China loans. The group, in a statement issued yesterday by its Publicity Secretary, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, said with the ongoing probe, the lower chambers of the National Assembly has taken a bold […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: