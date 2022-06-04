News

Group drags Buhari, Senate to court over appointment of INEC Commissioner

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

A group under the aegis of Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (PYON) has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, challenging the appointment of Prof Sani Adam, as a National Electoral Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/780/2022 was filed by counsel to the Plaintiff, Tochukwu Ohazulike. Adam is the third Defendant in the suit. Specifically, the plaintiff is praying for an order of court directing the 1st and 2nd defendants to immediately commence the process of the removal of the 3rd defendant for being unfit for the position of the National Electoral Commissioner of INEC.

The plaintiff wants a declaration of the Court that by the provision of the Third Schedule Part 1, Paragraph 14 (1 & 2) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) vis a vis letters dated at various times from 24th November, 1998, that the 3rd defendant is unfit and cannot be said to be a man of unquestionable integrity to be appointed as a National Electoral Commissioner. The group is also asking the court to declare that the appointment of the 3rd defendant as a National Electoral Commissioner is in clear violation of the Provision of the Third Schedule Part 1, Paragraph 14 (1 & 2) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and as such illegal, null and void. Meanwhile, the case is yet to be assigned

 

