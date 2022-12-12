Group drags Buhari to court over New NDDC Board

A coalitionof groupsunder the aegis of Concerned Civil Society Stakeholders (CCS) in Niger DeltahavedraggedPresident Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, seeking a restraining order against the inaugurationof thenewly-appointed Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board. Addressing journalists yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, the national coordinator of the coalition, Prince Ekpuk Jumbo, and seven other stakeholders, explained that the suit became necessary as a last resort to correct the inherent anomalies in the constitutionof thenewboard of theCommission, whichhe noted, “clearly violated the relevant sections of the Act establishing the NDDC Act in 2000.” According to the particulars of the matter, FHC/UY/ CS/353/2022, institutedbefore Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo Division, the plaintiffs, who are challenging the composition of the new Board with Dr Emem Wilcox Wills, as the Akwa Ibom representative, sought the following prayers: “Whetherthenomination and appointment of the of the Akwa Ibom representative, Dr Emem Wilcox Wills, on Board, is not an infraction of section 12 (1) of the NDDC Act? “Whether the purported confirmation of the appointments of chairman and other members is not unlawful, null and void and a crass infraction of the provisions of section 12(1) of the NDDC Act, 2000?” Urging the President to allowequity, justiceandfairplay to prevail in the case, Jumbo pointed out that section 12(1) of the Act, says: “There shall be for the Commission, a managing directorand twoexecutivedirectors, whoshallbeindigenesof oil producing areas, starting with the member state of the Commission with the highest production of oil, and shall rotate among member states in the order of production.”
