Group drags Buhari to court over new NDDC Board

A coalition of groups under the aegis of Concerned Civil Society Stakeholders (CCS) in Niger Delta, have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, before the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, seeking a restraining order against the inauguration of the newly named Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board.

Addressing journalists Sunday in Uyo, the state capital, the National Coordinator of the coalition, Prince Ekpuk Jumbo, and seven other stakeholders, explained that the suit became necessary as a last resort to correct the inherent anomalies in the constitution of the new board of the Commission, which he noted, “clearly violated the relevant sections of the Act establishing the NDDC Act, in 2000.”

According to the particulars of the matter; FHC/UY/CS/353/2022 instituted before Justice Agatha Okeke, of the Federal High Court, Uyo Division, the plaintiffs, who are challenging the composition of the new Board, with Dr. Emem Wilcox Wills, as the Akwa Ibom representative, sought the following prayers:

“Whether the nomination and appointment of the Akwa Ibom representative, Dr. Emem Wilcox Wills, on Board, is not an infraction of section 12 (1) of the NDDC Act?

“Whether the purported confirmation of the appointments of Chairman and other members, is not unlawful, null and void, and a crass infraction of the provisions of the section 12 (1) of the NDDC Act, 2000?”

 

