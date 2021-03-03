News

Group drags Shell to court over alleged 16m barrels crude oil theft

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

A civil society organisation, Patriotic Youth Organisation has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, to compel the Federal Government to nationalize and take over the assets and investments of Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited and all her sister companies.

In the Originating Summons filed by the group through their lawyer, Mark Ezugwu, the youths accused Shell of being behind the depreciation of the naira as their activities are responsible for the dwindling foreign revenue of the Federal Government as oil is the main source of income for government.

Apart from the Federal Government, other defendants in the case are the Attorney-General of the Federation, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited, Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited and Shell Exploration and Production Company Limited

In the suit, the plaintiff alleged that insecurity could have been better tackled, if the government had more resources and that President Muhammadu Buhari would have completed most of his legacy projects, if Shell had not wrongfully diverted and unlawfully converted crude oil pumped into the Bonny Oil Terminal.

