Group drives investors to ease unemployment scourge

A group, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), has disclosed its intention to make Nigeria a business hub for investors to ease the scourge of unemployment. The Special Adviser to the President, Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole, made this known yesterday at a technical deep dive on subnational ease of doing business methodology in Abuja. She said: “It’s not just buying their product and spending Nigerian money, we want to keep investors here in Nigeria and that is why we are concerned about driving business opportunities down to Nigeria.

“Any state businesses established in Nigeria is a win-win for us, because we want all states to keep their environments vibrant, to keep the jobs and developments moving. “We have all the reform champions from each state, it’s a collaborative work-shop where we are going to work and peer-learn.

This is part of our preparation as a state; the Federal Government is hosting all the state champions for two days.” Oduwole added that they have engaged 55 Ministries, Departments and Agency (MDAs), stressing that; “We track all those agencies explaining to the subnational reform champions how we do our work and we have been able to achieve results even when there are challenges.

 

News

Tourism stakeholders call for use of technology for development, recovery

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Stakeholders in the tourism sector have called for the use of technology to develop and recover tourism following rise in technology and the impact of COVID – 19 on tourism. This was part of the resolutions agreed on at the end of the one-day Tourism Stakeholders’ Interactive Meeting held in Calabar, Cross River State, with […]
News

Ortom: Assassination attempt on me, a good omen for Nigeria’s unity

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen and Regina Otokpa

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said assassination attempt on him by suspected armed herdsmen on his farm would bring in a virile and sustained unity among Nigerians devoid of ethnic and religious bigotry. The governor stated this while speaking with journalists at the Makurdi airport shortly on arrival from Abujawherehehadmetwith President Muhammadu Buhari […]
News

Buhari opens UNIMAID Centre for Distance Learning

Posted on Author Olusayo Olaseni

A multibillion naira edifice built and donated to the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) by businessman, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, was opened yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari. The facility will house the Muhammadu Indimi Centre for Long Distance Learning as well as the International Conference Centre. Indimi, Executive Chairman of Oriental Energy, said the donation was part […]

