Group drives investors to ease unemployment scourge

A group, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), has disclosed its intention to make Nigeria a business hub for investors to ease the scourge of unemployment. The Special Adviser to the President, Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole, made this known yesterday at a technical deep dive on subnational ease of doing business methodology in Abuja. She said: “It’s not just buying their product and spending Nigerian money, we want to keep investors here in Nigeria and that is why we are concerned about driving business opportunities down to Nigeria.

“Any state businesses established in Nigeria is a win-win for us, because we want all states to keep their environments vibrant, to keep the jobs and developments moving. “We have all the reform champions from each state, it’s a collaborative work-shop where we are going to work and peer-learn.

This is part of our preparation as a state; the Federal Government is hosting all the state champions for two days.” Oduwole added that they have engaged 55 Ministries, Departments and Agency (MDAs), stressing that; “We track all those agencies explaining to the subnational reform champions how we do our work and we have been able to achieve results even when there are challenges.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...