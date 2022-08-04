Group drums support for Atiku-Okowa candidacy

The National Coordinator of the Atiku-Okowa Support Organisation, Chidi Udensi, has emphatically declared that the joint ticket of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State both presidential and vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the best thing that has ever happened to the Country and therefore urged Nigerians to support them for a better tomorrow for their children.

Udensi, who was flanked by Mr Francis Niama, Deputy National Coordinator, Mr John Iyarogho, Secretary, Anthony Ighomrore, PRO and other officials of the group at its inauguration meeting in Effurun Delta State said that both the Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates of the PDP are veteran and experienced Political Leaders who have been tested and trusted.

He said that the duo have the abilities and capabilities to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the present problems hanging on their necks brought by the present Nondirectional and unfocused Buhari led All Progressive Congress APC Federal Government. Udensi explained that the aim and object of the group is to specifically drum Support for the Presidential and Vice Presidential ambition of Atiku and Okowa in order for the PDP to be in charge of government come 2023. “It is our prayer that in 2023 His Excellency, Abubakar Atiku and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa become the President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That is the sole and objective of this group. Our aim is to mobilize Nigerians towards the realization of our dream!”

