Group drums support for Uzor Kalu as 10th Senate president

A coalition group of youths under the auspices of Fanka Youth Group, in Bauchi, have drummed support for the candidacy Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the 10th Senate president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Besides, thegroupsolicited for the seat of the 10th Senate to move to the South East for fairness and justice and to give a sense of belonging to every part of the country, because the President and Vice President come from the South West and North East respectively.

They made their positions during its congress meeting held at the head office secretariat over the weekend in Bauchi, noting that only Uzor Kalu from the South East region can salvage the fortune of the Green Chamber of the 10th National Assembly. Chairman of the Fanka Group, Comrade Danladi Solo, argued that Uzor Kalu possessed all it takes to lead the Green Chamber considering his antecedent as a businessman, politician and former executive governor of Abia State for two consecutive tenures – from May 29, 1999 to 29th May 29, 2007. Orji, who is currently serving as the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District attheNationalAssembly, isthe Chief Whip of the Senate. According to the leader, the development, achievementand legacies of Senator Kalu cannot be over-emphasised as his presence is felt virtually in all parts of the country. The group believes that Kalu is one leader who embraceseveryNigerianirrespective of tribe or religion; region or ethnicity, adding that Kalu’s beliefs are for unity and progress of the country. The group also called on National Assembly members to rally around support for the candidacy of Kalu to emerge victorious.