Metro & Crime

Group embarks on 17km Independence Prayer Walk

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

Just after Nigeria celebrated her 61st Independence, members of This Present House (TPH) have embarked on a 17 kilometre walk to mark Nigeria’s 61st anniversary themed; ‘Lekki Prayer Walk’. The walk, which took place on the streets of Lekki phase 1, had over 500 participants who made declarations and prayers for the nation.

 

They marched through Admiralty Way at Lekki to the Lekki – Ikoyi Link Bridge chanting songs of mercy for the land, while raising their voices and crying for healing of the land.

 

The Resident Pastor (TPH), Jude Nwoko, who led the members, with youths, teenagers, adults, and parents, coming out en- masse to pray for a Nigeria that its people can be proud of. Whilst addressing the people, Nwoko said, “We need to continuously pray for the nation and not to give up hope.”

 

He, however, encouraged the youths to remain focused on their goals and shun negative vices such as drugs, cultism, fraud and other related vices. Also, the Senior Pastor, Dr Tony Rapu, a reformist and founder of the initiative of Operation Better Life, an initiative that was recently launched with support of the state government to take youths who abuse drugs off the streets, said, “This is the first of such initiative with an aim to mobilise the immediate Lekki community towards nation building and healing.”

 

Also, members engaged with its host Community to clean the streets of Lekki Phase 1, Agungi, Chevrons  Drive and other communities within Lekki. Nwoko presented waste bins, rakes, brooms, cleaning agents and other materials to households and individuals through the representative of the Lekki Resident Association (LERA), Mr. Tary Taylaur. He said that, “This is one of many initiatives the TPH will embark on in the coming months.

 

 

This Present House is part of the solution in nation building and will do more in terms of waste management.” Mr. Taylaur assured the house that the items brought will be used appropriately for the evacuation of wastes in the community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Six escape death as train hits passenger bus in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Lagos commuters this morning watched with awe and consternation as a moving train crushed a passenger bus at the popular PWD Bus Stop along and dragged it to Oshodi Bus Stop. For over 30 minutes, motorists, passengers and other commuters who witnessed the accident were in shock over the fate of the […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums kill Customs officer in Jigawa, steal rifles

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police in Jigawa have confirmed that hoodlums shot dead a Customs officer and injured one other in Ringim Local Government Area of the state. The Police Spokesman in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse on Monday. Jinjiri said the hoodlums allegedly attacked the officers while on routine […]
Metro & Crime

Enforce COVID-19 protocols, Odumosu tells officers

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Lagos State Police Command has ordered all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to enforce the use of facemask and compliance with other COVID-19 protocols with all seriousness. About 500 people were arrested recently for violating the protocols as highlighted by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the state government. The state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica