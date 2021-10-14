Group embarks on 17km walk to mark Independence

Just after Nigeria celebrated her 61st Independence, members of This Present House(TPH) embarked on a 17 kilometre walk to mark Nigeria’s 61st anniversary themed; Lekki Prayer Walk.

The walk had over 500 participants took to the streets of Lekki phase 1, made declarations and prayers for the nation. They marched through Admiralty way at Lekki to the Lekki – Ikoyi link bridge chanting songs of mercy for the land, raised their voices and cried for healing in the land.

The resident pastor,(TPH), Jude Nwoko, who led the members, had youths, teenagers, adults, and parents, came out en- masse to pray for a Nigeria that we all can be proud of.

Whilst addressing the people, he said, “We need to continuously pray for the nation and not to give up hope.” He, however, encouraged the youths to remain focused on their goals and shun negative vices such as drugs, cultism, fraud and other related vices.

Also, another senior pastor, Dr Tony Rapu , a reformist and founder of the initiative of Operation Better Life, an initiative that was recently launched with support of the state government to take youths who abuse drugs off the streets.

Dr. Rapu said that, “This is the first of such initiatives with an aim to mobilise the immediate Lekki community towards nation building and healing.”

Also, members engaged with its host Community to clean the streets of Lekki Phase 1, Agungi, Chevrons Drive and other communities within Lekki.

Nwoko presented; waste bins, rakes, broomsticks, cleaning agents and other materials to households and individuals to the representative of the Lekki Resident Association (LERA), Mr. Tary Taylaur.

He said that, “This is one of many initiatives the TPH will embark on in the coming months. This Present House is part of the solution in nation building and will do more in terms of waste management.

Mr. Taylaur assured the house that the items brought will be used appropriately for the evacuation of wastes in the community.

Like this: Like Loading...