Group engages Somolu youths on New Movement

A non-governmental organization (NGO), New Me Movement, has engaged Somolu youths on a monthly counselling workshop to reduce menace in the community. The maiden workshop themed: “Hey, It’s a New Beginning,” aimed at reaching out to teenagers in JSS2-SS3 to be focused before completing secondary school education, held at the Somolu Local Government Area. The youths were armed with their writing materials on the following subjects; Focus:

The Panacea to Success, was delivered by Dr. Sirajudeen Owosho, Senior Lecturer, Department of Philosophy, University of Lagos(UNILAG),while the director general, Dullar Continual Initiative (DCI), Prince Adeeso Sadiq, Laziness-the 21st Malady against Teenagers, and counselled youths on Making Right Decision. Delivering a lecture on the topic, “Focus: The Panacea to Success,” Senior Lecturer, Department of Philosophy, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Sirajudeen Owosho, said that the gathering was necessary as a guide before leaving school. “The youths at this time must be able to define themselves their goal in life.

It is not enough for somebody to live a life without having a goal. What do you intend to do after your secondary school, even while you are in the university, what do you intend to achieve. “It is not everybody that finished secondary school that wants to go to University. Some of them already have acquired skills, so the essence of this forum is to be able to bring out the skills, potential in them, telling them that they should have focus in life,” he said.

On his part, the Director General, Dullar Continual Initiative (DCI), Prince Adeeso Sadiq, who spoke on “Laziness- the 21st Malady against Teenagers,” hinged on youths restiveness, saying “looking at what is trending now, we discovered the level at which laziness from the youths is rising. There is a need for us to discuss it and orientate this generation about how to live beyond laziness and they will achieve a lot of things.

“To start a new page with energy, self-esteem with clear goal and that mindset of goal getting, ability to actualize their dream in life matter most.” Speaking in the same vein, Parent Teen Coach, Mrs. Biodun Odunukwe, advised that it was important now to make choice of their future and take it seriously.

