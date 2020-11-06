Group enhances technical education with computers

Benin Technical College Old Students Association, North America, has donated 20 all in one HP computers installed with Microsoft office and two industrial printers to the ICT centre of the institution. Making the presentation on behalf of the President of the association, Mr. Martin Idemudia, a past president of the association, Professor Deborah Odejimi, disclosed that the donation was to complement and support His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki in his efforts to revamping technical education in Edo State.

“We made a commitment to the state government about one year ago to donate computers to the ICT centre to complement and support His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki in his efforts to revamping technical education in Edo State. This is the fulfillment of that promise.

“Our vision of the new information society is to help bridge the digital divide between the information rich and the information poor with a view to increasing employment opportunities and overcoming social inequalities.

“Today, we are delighted to donate twenty All-in-One HP computers installed with Microsoft office and two industrial printers to the ICT centre. We understand that the government cannot do it all alone hence the need for synergy,” she noted. While adding that the old students were committed to doing more for their alma-mater, she said the old students association, North America, also Known as BETECOSA NA started in 2011 with few friends who graduated from Benin Technical College residing in New Jersey and New York metropolis.

She said: “Today, this association is registered as an NJ501c nonprofit organization and known as Benin Technical College old students’ Association North America (BETESCOSA-NA) “Our members are drawn from the United States of America and Canada with the main objective of working as one entity in the interest of developing the school and building capacity amongst students and the association is exclusively for educational advancement and charitable initiatives.

