Group expresses concern over INEC’s online voter registration

A group, Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), has raised the alarm that the ongoing online registration of prospective voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may have been heavily compromised.

It said the exercise may have been hacked, judging by the suspicious figures being bandied by the officials as the statistical entries of the completed registrants so far.

Citing the case of Osun State, HURIWA, which calls for a comprehensive investigation, said the figures recently released by the electoral commission as the updated the figures of eligible voters who have registered in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) being conducted online certainly appears twisted and doctored to favour certain political power blocs across the country.

Quoting INEC, HURIWA said a breakdown of the statistics uploaded on the commission website recently gave Osun State 67,773 out of the total figure of 203,497 eligible voters who have registered within a week of the start of the online phase of the Continuous Voters Registration at the beginning of July.

According to a date released by INEC, Osun State is trailed by another South-West state, Lagos, which has 30,338 followed by Ogun State with 8,886.

The Rights group, which faulted this demography of the released updated figures of online registered potential, therefore called for an immediate, transparent and accountable forensic investigation of the process because “it is inconceivable that Osun has these figures allotted to it but Anambra State with a highly anticipated governorship election that is only few weeks away is not even mentioned in this edited and heavily doctored statistics of voters already enlisted by way of the ongoing online registration.”

It added: “HURIWA believes that it appears that some political heavyweights have infiltrated the ongoing voter registration process to the extent that there is a systematic manipulation of the process of online pre-registration of voters, hence emerging statistices.

Otherwise, it beats imagination that Osun State recorded such a hyperbolic figure compared to other states where offseason governorship elections are expected to hold.

“Although a section of the media quoted sources at INEC as attributing the Osun high figures the forthcoming 2022 governorship election in the State, we in HURIWA see this half-baked justification as puerile and distasteful because the reason advanced falls flat on its face when it is considered that Ekiti State, which is also expected to conduct governorship election next year, has a meagre 2,734 as prospective voters.

“Also, Anambra State with a heated gubernatorial poll in another three months is nowhere near the Osun State magic figures.

Ogun State is trailing Lagos with 8,886, as eligible voters who have taken advantage of the online platform for registration.

The North- West State of Kano which had the largest number of voters in the 2019 general election has recorded 2,988 so far.”

HURIWA warned INEC to be totally nonpartisan, neutral and conduct the voters’ registration with abiding faith in the principle of rule of law and every iota of diligence and scrutiny so as not to push Nigeria into a state of instability as the 2023 national election is virtually a referendum on the Nigerian nation-state.

