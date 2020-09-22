Group expresses displeasure with 2019 NDDC budget process

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the way and manner in which the Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) 2019 budget was handled maintaining that it’s not possible to trace any project to any community in the Niger Delta where the funds were supposedly expended.

The group therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly not to give ear to any interim management committee of the NDDC, concerning the 2020/2021 Budget.

Calling for an urgent constitution of a substantive Board of the NDDC, the National President of MOSIEND, Kennedy Tonjo West during the official inauguration of the National Executive members of the group in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, said this was very necessary, so that Niger Deltans can engage the NDDC and know how much is appointed to the various communities in order to be able to hold the Commission responsible whenever the need arises.

He stated that the leadership of MOSIEND will engage the Federal Government in many areas, especially on some extant laws that do not protect the interest of the Ijaw ethnic nationality and the entire people of the Niger Delta stating that the Ijaw Nation was totally against the Water Resources Bill because it was targeted at impoverishing the Ijaws.

The MOSIEND National President said a referendum was necessary to know the direction of the Niger Delta people adding that, if the country was to remain as one entity, there was need for a fresh constitution which will give one hundred per cent resource ownership to Niger Deltans, as well as justice and fairness to all.

