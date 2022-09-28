Group extols Afenifere leader, Adebanjo over stand on equity

A socio-political group, Movement for the Election of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction, yesterday extolled the stand of the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, over his insistence on justice, equity and inclusiveness as reason for endorsing the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, over his tribesman, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. The group described Pa Adebanjo as “the conscience of the nation, patriot, statesman, outstanding and selfless democrat and new face and hope of a new Nigeria of our dreams, hopes and aspirations.”

According to the movement; “His recent wise and patriotic postulation that the presidency has eluded the South East, for interest of inclusiveness, sense of belonging and to douse political tensions, agitations and cries of marginalisation. “It will be a step in the right direction and a welcome development to cede the presidency to the South East.

“We commend him, Dr. Doyin Okupe, Chief Edwin Clarke, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, Pat Utomi, Dr. Pius Ezife, late Balarabe Musa and the leadership of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum and other patriotic and selfless Nigerians that believe in justice, equity and egalitarian society in tandem with the spirit and principles of the founding fathers of our great country.

