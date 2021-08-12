News

Group facilitates PVCs for students

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Ahead of the conduct of the November governorship election in Anambra State, some students of post-primary and tertiary institutions in the state were yesterday provided with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). A non-governmental organisation, under the umbrella of “My Voice, My Future Initiative,” which hosted students from three schools across the state in a Civic Education Workshop also awarded scholarships to four students that passed the examination shortly after the three-day workshop in Awka.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Ife Sarumi, noted that the selected schools were chosen for the pilot phase of the programme, adding that in subsequent activities the number would be increased to attract more participation. The Director further explained that the programme was aimed at encouraging young people to engage the civic space meaningfully especially as the Anambra State governorship election is fast approaching. Also, Anambra Project Leader, Mr. Nwike Nweke noted that it had become instructive for the youths and the younger generation to show active participation in the civic activities in their immediate society, even as he added that the ‘Never Too Young To Run Bill’ has become law. Nweke stated that with the activities of the organisation, more young people would be made to be active in civic activities, such as voting and be voted for in elections because the future belongs to the younger generation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Govs to FG: Equip security agencies to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…blame porous borders, arms proliferation Governors of the 36 states of the Federation have told the Federal Government to dedicate part of the Excess Crude Account (ECA) and the Natural Resource Development Fund and the Economic Stabilisation Fund to provide the necessary equipment for the military and other security institutions to address the escalating security […]
News

NUJ lauds Okowa on infrastructure development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have applauded Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the massive infrastructure development of the state by his administration.   The union members who were in Asaba for their NEC meeting made the commendation shortly after being conducted round some of […]
News

Lawan to IMF: Nigeria on path of growth, despite challenges

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that Nigeria was on the path of economic growth, the prevailing socio-economic challenges in the country notwithstanding. Lawan expressed this optimism during the Nigeria/ International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article lV Consultation virtual exercise, saying that the exercise was a “veritable platform to share our experiences on steering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica