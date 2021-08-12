Group facilitates PVCs for students

Ahead of the conduct of the November governorship election in Anambra State, some students of post-primary and tertiary institutions in the state were yesterday provided with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). A non-governmental organisation, under the umbrella of “My Voice, My Future Initiative,” which hosted students from three schools across the state in a Civic Education Workshop also awarded scholarships to four students that passed the examination shortly after the three-day workshop in Awka.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Ife Sarumi, noted that the selected schools were chosen for the pilot phase of the programme, adding that in subsequent activities the number would be increased to attract more participation. The Director further explained that the programme was aimed at encouraging young people to engage the civic space meaningfully especially as the Anambra State governorship election is fast approaching. Also, Anambra Project Leader, Mr. Nwike Nweke noted that it had become instructive for the youths and the younger generation to show active participation in the civic activities in their immediate society, even as he added that the ‘Never Too Young To Run Bill’ has become law. Nweke stated that with the activities of the organisation, more young people would be made to be active in civic activities, such as voting and be voted for in elections because the future belongs to the younger generation.

