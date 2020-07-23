News

Group faults Obaseki’s response to Okunbo’s letter

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A group, under the aegis of the New Nigeria Collective (NNC) has described the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as an emotional blackmailer for failing to own up to his acts of ingratitude and cruelty to Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

The group’s position was sequel to the recent denial by the governor in his reply to Captain Okunbo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Edo State on the state’s preparatory to the September 19 governorship election. In a release signed by its Chairman, Adeola Adewunmi, the group said Captain Okunbo’s detailed letter published in some of national dailies on Monday, painted a vivid picture of the governor’s crimes against him, citing the places, names, witnesses and dates.

This, the group maintained, was an indication that Okunbo came clean to the public with all the facts, saying Governor Obaseki only resorted to emotional blackmail without paying attention to identified issues. The statement reads in part: “We read with absolute shock and its resultant helplessness, albeit momentarily, all the lies put together by Governor Godwin Obaseki in an attempt to look good before the public against the well-documented grouses of one of Benin’s great and illustrious sons, Captain Idahosa Okunbo.

“We are quick to note that your reply is a cocktail of lies and an afterthought, which is of no consequence. Where were you when your men, armed with falsehood and deceit were throwing stones at Captain Okunbo? If truly he was your brother or friend as you claimed, did you ever reach out to him even after he said at different times that you and your men should leave him alone?

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCDC confirms 667 new COVID-19 infections as A’Ibom records highest daily toll

Posted on Author Reporter

  After close to one week without any COVID-19 infection, Akwa Ibom has recorded its highest daily toll with 17 new cases on Friday. This is the second time in June that the state has confirmed new cases; before the update for June 19, the last time the state confirmed new COVID-19 cases was June […]
News Top Stories

FG warns against rejection of emergency patients

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has warned public hospitals to desist from rejecting and delaying testing of patients in emergency situations. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who gave the warning at a meeting with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and medical directors of government hospitals under the FCT catchment area, also directed all major […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Why Adeboye, Oyedepo, Okonkwo, others may not resume church

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    Johnson Ayantunji, Tai Anyanwu, Musa Pam and Regina Otokpa W henever the lockdown on places of worship is lifted either completely or partially, there is a category of clergy men that will not resume with the congregation. General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, leads the pack. Others […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: