Group faults Obaseki’s response to Okunbo’s letter

A group, under the aegis of the New Nigeria Collective (NNC) has described the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as an emotional blackmailer for failing to own up to his acts of ingratitude and cruelty to Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

The group’s position was sequel to the recent denial by the governor in his reply to Captain Okunbo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Edo State on the state’s preparatory to the September 19 governorship election. In a release signed by its Chairman, Adeola Adewunmi, the group said Captain Okunbo’s detailed letter published in some of national dailies on Monday, painted a vivid picture of the governor’s crimes against him, citing the places, names, witnesses and dates.

This, the group maintained, was an indication that Okunbo came clean to the public with all the facts, saying Governor Obaseki only resorted to emotional blackmail without paying attention to identified issues. The statement reads in part: “We read with absolute shock and its resultant helplessness, albeit momentarily, all the lies put together by Governor Godwin Obaseki in an attempt to look good before the public against the well-documented grouses of one of Benin’s great and illustrious sons, Captain Idahosa Okunbo.

“We are quick to note that your reply is a cocktail of lies and an afterthought, which is of no consequence. Where were you when your men, armed with falsehood and deceit were throwing stones at Captain Okunbo? If truly he was your brother or friend as you claimed, did you ever reach out to him even after he said at different times that you and your men should leave him alone?

Like this: Like Loading...