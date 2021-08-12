Group: FG completes 12 dams, 3 hydro power projects

Amid report of shortage of clean drinking water in several parts of the The All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign (LAC), a think-tank voluntary group, has disclosed that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has completed 12 water projects across the country, since 2016 This even as the group also noted that about three Hydropower projects have been completed by the administration The group in a statement issued yesterday by its coordinators, Ismail Ahmed, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Tolu Ogunlesi and Salihu Lukman, in Abuja, described the President’s power sector achievement as a landmark revolution.

They added that the number was among the numerous water projects that were abandoned by previous administrations before 2015, which the Buhari administration inherited LAC stated further that technical audit in 2016 identified 116 inherited projects for priority completion, which included 37 dams and reservoirs, 41 water supply projects, 38 irrigation and drainage projects.

It also noted that with the same relentless focus being applied to building and completing rail, road and aviation projects, these water sector projects are receiving increased federal attention and investment, with groundbreaking results being achieved so far. The group added: “Since 2016, twelve (12) Dams have been completed by the Buhari Administration spread across eleven (11) states, as follows: Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam, Taraba; Ogwashi-Uku Multipurpose Dam, Delta; Adada Dam, Enugu; Sulma Earth Dam, Katsina; Gimi Earth Dam, Kaduna; Amla-Otukpo Dam, Benue; Amauzari Earth Dam, Imo; Ibiono-Ibom Earth Dam, Akwa Ibom; Gadau/ Lafia Zigau Dam, Bauchi; Alajue Small Earth Dam, Osun; Kampe Omi Dam, Kogi (Rehabilitation) and Kargo Dam, Kaduna (Rehabilitation). Another eight (8) dam projects, eight (8) hydropower projects, sixteen (16) irrigation projects, and eleven (11) Water Supply Projects are scheduled for completion by 2023.”

