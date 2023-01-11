Nnamdi Kanu )
Group flays FG over denial of IPOB leader, Kanu access to medication, food

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

A political group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) yesterday flayed the Federal Government for denying the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, access to food and medication, describing it as an extension of the genocide against Ndigbo. While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to en-sure that Kanu gets proper medication, drugs, and food, COSEYLurged the President to obey a Court of Appeal order that released Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) sometime last year.

The group in a statement issued yesterday by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, also alleged that the continued detention of Kanu in disregard to the court judgement that acquitted him was a ploy by the Federal Government to cause insecurity and consequent postponement of the 2023 elections. FOSEYL expressed worry over the Federal Government’s action, insisting that access to medical treatment, drugs and food is Kanu’s fundamental human rights as guaranteed in the Constitution of Nigeria and the United Nations Charter on Human Rights

 

