Group flays MURIC over Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd term bid

A Lagos-based prodemocracy outfit, Pan-Lagos Youth Movement, has condemned in its entirety, the position of a faithbased organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on the second term endorsement for the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, describing the position as religiously sentimental.

Convener of the movement, Adewale Oladipupo, in a statement yesterday in Epe, said in a multi-religious and multi-ethnicity cosmopolitan state like Lagos, what should be uppermost in every well-meaning residents of the state should be competence, capability and experience to deliver the good to the citizenry irrespective of what and who the person worships.

Oladipupo said: “Once somebody is doing that, I believe it is incumbent on all other residents to assist, encourage and cooperate with him to excel for the overall benefit of the generality of the people, calling for election on the basis of religion is not acceptable and not welcome.” The movement, through the statement made it abundantly clear that; “Though our outfit is apolitical, we cannot be quiet about the social and political developments in society, because our objective is for the good of all and sundry,” adding that;

