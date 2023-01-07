Group flays Obasanjo’s endorsement, canvasses votes for Tinubu

National Coordinator/ Convener, Social Reform Group (SRG), Dr. Charles Marindoti Oludare, has flayed the recent action of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and called on Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Addressing newsmen in Lagos yesterday, Oludare, who is a staunch supporter of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said Obasanjo should take the backstage like other former Presidents, if he cannot openly acknowledge Tinubu’s outstanding qualities.

Oludare stated that Tinubu’s records speak for him, especially in the area of infrastructural development, headhunting and effective deployment of human capital. “For the next generation, getting the country back on track should be our major priority.

“We must ensure they get appropriate primary (most especially) and secondary education right. “The situation with the almajiris as dire as it is just a severe symptom of a chronic disease. “The people must be willing to contribute towards the education of the next generation. Understanding that while the government needs to do more, the people can augment the effort of the government towards achieving a proper enlightenment for our kids. “We should show our kids love, give them the nutrition they need, seize every play time as an opportunity to teach, enlighten their minds, strengthen their body, set wild imaginations. “For these and many more are pertinent ingredients towards achieving a true social reform which Tinubu stands for.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...