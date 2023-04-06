Group Flays Osun APC Over Its Position On Salary Arrears

A sociopolitical group, Osun Democrats for Democracy (ODD) has slammed the All Progressive Congress (APC) over its position on the payment of salary arrears, asserting that “the party’s evil legacy in labour relations is still fresh and unforgivable among Osun public workers”

Reacting to APC’s statement on reported non-cash backing of the promotion of some civil servants, the ODD in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, James Bamgbose said, “the litanies of maltreatment and inhuman damnation of Osun workers under former Governor Oyetola led to the death of many workers, dislocation of families, stoppage of children education and enforcement of poverty as a way of living on Osun workers”, citing many stories of human suffering which abound across the various sectors of the public service.

” For four years, Mr Oyetola treated workers with hurtful disdain and sadistic policies. The evil legacy of APC among Osun workers is still very fresh and the healing is just launched by the Adeleke administration. We are angry that such an irresponsible political party which was responsible for the deaths and pauperisation of hundreds of civil servants and retirees still has the effrontery to speak on delay in cash backing of promotion.

“We are annoyed that a party that failed to settle half salary, address the contributory pension menace, or even pay promotion arrears of public servants during its tenure now has flagrant hypocrisy to attack a four-month-old administration that is tackling half salary, outstanding pensions, and computing promotion entitlement of workers.

“What manner of people are these APC gangs? Why are they so neck-deep in barefaced blatant deceit as a way of life?

“We have reviewed the activities of the current administration in the last four or so months and we can affirm that the administration is living up to the expectations of the people. Salaries are being paid. Workers’ entitlements are being addressed. The aspirations of the public are being attended to. Public infrastructures are being rebuilt and several steps are being taken.

“When we consider the over four hundred billion naira debt left behind by the Oyetola administration, we commend Governor Ademola Adeleke for blocking the loopholes in the state finance and for responsibly managing state finance in the last few months. We urge him not to be distracted as Osun people are following up on his activities and they appreciate his pro-people approach to state governance.

“To the APC, we call on the party to go back and do soul searching. As it is now, the party’s rating among the public is less than 10 per cent. This is due to its penchant for lying and deceit among a population with a literacy rate of almost 80 per cent.

“Finally, we introduce ourselves to the public for the umpteenth time. We are a coalition of enough is enough citizens of this state in academia, business, and politics. Our goal is the promotion of democracy and protection of the rights of the good people of Osun state”, the statement concluded.

