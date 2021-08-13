Group frowns at ‘continued harassment’ of NIPC boss

News

A group, #FixPolitics Initiative, has expressed concern over what it called the continued harassment of theExecutiveSecretary of the Nigerian Investment PromotionCommission( NIPC), Ms. YewandeSadiku, byagencies of government. It has therefore called on the Federal Government to act immediately to provide protection from harassment toSadikuandmoregenerally, to ensure that technocrats who are appointed into office and are providing ethical and competent leadership in their organisations are not subjected to public ridicule and the tarnishing of their personal reputation which has far reaching and global consequences. The group, a Community of Practicecommittedtoethical and competent leadership, which is the initiative of former Minister of Education Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, in a statement signed by Its Executive Director, Anthony Ubani and Co-Chair, Constitutional, Political and Electoral Reforms, Prof. Remi Sonaiya, said its concern stems from the fact that Sadiku had earlier been petitioned to and investigated byseveralagenciesingovernment, including anti-corruption agencies, following petitions against her

