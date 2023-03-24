Group gives succour to rainstorm victims in Ondo

Natives of Ilara- Mokin in the Ifedore Local Government area of Ondo State under the auspices of Egbe Omo Ilara-mokin have distributed relief funds to victims of the rainstorm that recently wreaked havoc in the town, rendering over 200 residents homeless. The rainstorm destroyed property as the roofs of many houses and shops were blown off. Although Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa commiserate with the victims and promised to alleviate their losses, nothing is yet to come forth after a week, hence the decision of the Egbe Omo Ilara-mokin to do something for those affected by the rainstorm. Presenting the cheques to the victims at the palace of Alara of Ilara-mokin yesterday, the President of the association Dr. Oluwayemisi Olorunsola said almost 200 houses were affected and the association would not leave everyone behind without being assisted. Olorunsola urged the victims to accept the gesture with minds of gratitude and continue to pray for sons and daughters of Ilara-mokin, home and abroad who had donated to ensure the success of the distribution of money.

