Group gives succour to rainstorm victims in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Natives of Ilara- Mokin in the Ifedore Local Government area of Ondo State under the auspices of Egbe Omo Ilara-mokin have distributed relief funds to victims of the rainstorm that recently wreaked havoc in the town, rendering over 200 residents homeless. The rainstorm destroyed property as the roofs of many houses and shops were blown off. Although Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa commiserate with the victims and promised to alleviate their losses, nothing is yet to come forth after a week, hence the decision of the Egbe Omo Ilara-mokin to do something for those affected by the rainstorm. Presenting the cheques to the victims at the palace of Alara of Ilara-mokin yesterday, the President of the association Dr. Oluwayemisi Olorunsola said almost 200 houses were affected and the association would not leave everyone behind without being assisted. Olorunsola urged the victims to accept the gesture with minds of gratitude and continue to pray for sons and daughters of Ilara-mokin, home and abroad who had donated to ensure the success of the distribution of money.

Okowa: Mace Rustler, Omo-Agege, will not succeed me

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has vowed to resist the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, who brought the oil rich state to disrepute when he led touts to snatch the symbol of authority at the Senate chamber, from succeeding him in 2023. The governor said it took the state a great deal to.apologize to […]
PDP convention: Oyinlola, Orbih, others lose out as chairmanship goes to North

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

After weeks of suspense and intrigues, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee has recommended the zoning of the party’s chairmanship to the North. The panel, headed by Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, announced this after its second meeting in Abuja on yesterday ahead of the main opposition party’s national convention on October 30. Uche […]
Akilu: Military lacks manpower, training to defeat insurgents

Posted on Author actors. We don’t ask for salary or anything, and this committee was dissolved unceremoniously,” he added. The retired General, who was also member of the Supreme Military Council from 1989 to 1993, expressed his worry on how thousands of Nigerians lost their lives to insurgency due to bad attitude of leaders, saying there is no cooperation between the leaders in the fight. He also blamed the ONSA for not doing what it is supposed to be doing, and suggested the Gen. Yakubu Gowon strategy to be used to arrest the security situation in the country. “Civil war was fought and ended in less than three years. When the war started in 1967, General Gowon advocated for remobilisation to recall all those who retired, including those who fought the Second World War. “You recall well-trained, well-tested people to fight, not new recruits. This is what Gowon did and succeeded in ending the civil war. Why can’t we do this now?,” he asked. Akilu also blamed the government on the rising secession agitations in the country. “What is IPOB? We shouldn’t allow it to degenerate to this stage. Kanu was arraigned about 3-4 years in Abuja, but how on earth, a government that is serious on security, granted Kanu bail? Which bail? A person, who assembled people, killing security and civilians and now you want to grant him on bail? What sort of system are we running? “If Sambo Dasuki has been denied bail after many court orders, how on earth will you allow Kanu to be released? This is a terrorist, killing people. That is madness and stupidity. “Where is the ONSA and the Attorney General of the Federation? You allow all these nonsense happening in the country. It is lack of seriousness. Now, they see Kanu succeeding, and someone from South-West [Igboho] is starting his.”

