Group hails Akpabio’s strides for peace

A socio-political group, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), yesterday said the strong desire to ensure lasting peace and development in the Niger Delta region was the reason behind Senator Godswill Akpabio recent visit to Oporoza town in Gbaramutu Kingdom to meet a former militant, Chief Government Ekpemopolo (Tompolo) over the seven-day ultimatum given for the constitution of NDDC board, thanking the minister and his entourage for the courage, patriotic zeal and humility which united to inform the all-important peace trip.

The statement endorsed by the Director General, ADF Obongemem Ekperike Ekpo and made available to journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, yesterday further showed that the outcome of the meeting had led to the review of the ultimatum and a better working understanding that would advance the progress of the region.

