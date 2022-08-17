News

Group hails appointment of Lalong, Keyamo on Tinubu’s campaign team

A group of lawyers under the umbrella of Lawyers Network for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima 2023 (LANBAT’23) has congratulated Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), as campaign Director General and spokesperson respectively.

The group in a statement signed by its convener, Dotun Ajulo, Esq, said the appointment was well applauded by the majority of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate as deserving.

“Being lawyers, we have no doubt that the appointment of these very senior members of the bar will bring about a robust campaign base on issues and ideology. In making this more interesting and balanced, an astute legislator and a very passionate youth development advocate in the person of Honourable Abiodun Faleke was again appointed as the Secretary of the campaign.

“This to us has again demonstrated that the emergence of Tinubu/Shettima in 2023 will bring about the desired governance Nigerians from all divides craves particularly as it has to do with our very threatened co-existence and diversity.

“This has also confirmed to us that it is only in Tinubu/Shettima that we can have the assemblage of men and women who understands the tenets of governance and democracy that will cut across the Legislature, judiciary and the executive. Whilst we congratulate this laudable team, the task ahead must not be seen as easy. Our challenge at this time as a nation appears unprecedented and the opposition in their very unpatriotic endeavour are taking advantage of same in misinforming, misrepresenting and deluding the members of the public.”

The group urged Lalong and Keyamo to engage in an issue-based campaign. It encouraged them to do more communication directly with the people as past records of the major contenders for the election is readily available and verifiable for copious references.

“We wish you well as we hope that the expected 2023 election victory will create a space for you in the annals of history as the team that led Nigeria to its place of pride.”

 

Our Reporters

