Group hails Buhari for honouring Jonathan, others

The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his recent conferment of the Nigeria excellence award in public service (NEAPS) by President Muhammadu Buhari. The group yesterday said it is noteworthy that though Jonathan has been out of office for over seven years, the president still found him worthy of the award. MOSIEND in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Ambassador Amain Wiston Cottrell, said the former president deserved the award. The statement added further that the awards were as a result of dedication and no-violent approach of the people of the region.

The statement also congratulated King Dandeson Jaja, Jeki V Amanyanabo of Opobo, King Alfred Diette Spiff and Ogiame Etuwatse III, Olu of Warri on their national merit awards. The group appealed to youths of the region to eschew violence, bitterness and acrimony but promote brotherhood and oneness as law abiding people.

The statement reads “It is a thing of joy to MOSIEND, we feel honoured in celebrating with you on your deserved awards as we pray that these recognition would spur you to do more in terms of attracting positive development to Niger Delta communities and unite the region as one indivisible, egalitarian and prosperous region.”

