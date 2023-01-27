News

Group hails Kalu for mobilising supporters for Tinubu

Abia North Peace F o u n d a t i o n (ANPF) yesterday applauded Dr Orji Uzor Kalu for mobilising his supporters in the 17 local government areas of Abia State to the Umuahia Stadium venue for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally. In a statement by its Director General, Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu the group also lauded the Senate Chief Whip for his peaceful disposition and display of leadership which has endeared the presidential candidate of the party Bola Tinubu to Abia people.

It said: “Abia North Peace Foundation leaders met today and resolved to commend Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for providing great leadership, logistics support and mobilising his supporters for the APC presidential rally in Abia State. “We congratulate His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC and thank him for working closely with our son and to assure him that Abia North Senatorial District zone will support him and ensure his victory come 2023. “The entire Abia North Senatorial District in that direction has resolved to work with him and the party to ensure victory in the 2023 general election.

We therefore urge all our members across Nigeria to embrace the presidential ticket of Senator Bola Tinubu to ensure victory in 2023.” ANPF said the mobilisation of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s political structures, OUK Movement and Reality Organisation, made the difference during the Umuahia campaign rally, noting that the Abia North Senator remained the face and soul of the APC in Abia State and the entire South East geopolitical zone.

 

