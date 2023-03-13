News

Group hails military operation against oil theft in N’Delta

An indigenous Niger Delta Group has applauded ongoing military operations to contain oil theft and other forms of economic sabotage in the region.

The organisation, which operates under the aegis of Niger-Delta Safe Environment Group, said the sustained onslaught on oil thieves has led to a significant reduction in criminal activities perpetrated by non-state actors.

While lamenting that years of of illegal bunkering had caused severe damage to the environment, and the people of Niger Delta, the group expressed the hope that the military will return normalcy to the region.

NDSEG commended the sacrifices made by troops of Operation Delta Safe, Operation Octopus Grip, as well as other security agencies within the South South general area.

It added that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, under the supervision of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor has intensified operations aimed at protecting the environment and saving the country huge resources.

“Just last week, the Defence Headquarters announced that it discovered and destroyed 74 illegal refineries and arrested a total of 71 criminals terrorizing the zone.

“In addition, the troops have also recovered 209,000 litres of crude oil, 145,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 4,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 27 variety of weapons, 468 assorted ammunition, 2 speed boats, 2 outboard engine, 8 vehicles and 4 motorcycles.

“We commend the AFN for Operations conducted at the creeks, waterways, high sea, towns and cities of Bayelsa, Delta, River, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states respectively, which yielded appreciable results.

“For long, misguided elements in our region have put our health at risk in their quest for illegal wealth. Women with pregnancy are affected, their are incidences of lung cancer etc. Not to be mentioned is the manner our sources of livelihood, fishing and farming have been greatly affected,” the group stated.

