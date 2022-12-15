Group hails military’s apolitical stance on 2023 election

The Centre for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has said the apolitical stance of the military is reassuring of a free and fair election. Executive Director Cecilia Ikechukwu, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that the armed forces have demonstrated zeal towards a credible, transparent and violencefree election in 2023.

According to her, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Lucky Irabor is the game changer in the war against insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements, saying he understands the value of teamwork. She said: “We must admit that the armed forces’ involvement in internal security operations has indeed been the game changer in our efforts to address the threats posed by criminal elements and their sponsors across the country,” Ikechukwu said.

