Group hails military’s apolitical stance on 2023 election

The Centre for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has said the apolitical stance of the military is reassuring of a free and fair election. Executive Director Cecilia Ikechukwu, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that the armed forces have demonstrated zeal towards a credible, transparent and violencefree election in 2023.

According to her, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Lucky Irabor is the game changer in the war against insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements, saying he understands the value of teamwork. She said: “We must admit that the armed forces’ involvement in internal security operations has indeed been the game changer in our efforts to address the threats posed by criminal elements and their sponsors across the country,” Ikechukwu said.

 

News

My father was my driving force – LASU best graduate

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

“My father played a great role as the driving force behind my academic excellence by setting high standards for me every semester.” These were the words of Benjamin Damilare Olowu, agraduating studentfromthe Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, wholedthepackas the Best Overall Best Graduating Student with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0 […]
News

2023: APC Muslim-Muslim candidacy fallout of PDP Northern Presidential candidate – VON

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said the much talked about Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was as a result of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Northern Presidential candidate. Okechukwu in his view had said had the Northern PDP members allowed the South to produce […]
News

Ohanaeze youths to EFCC: Release Anyim

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), yesterday condemned the arrest of ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), calling for his immediate release. Anyim is allegedly being grilled by the anti-corruption agency over alleged fraud. OYC President Igboayaka O. […]

