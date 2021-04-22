Group hails Niger for allocating budget for family planning

For its role in ensuring efficient and effective health care service delivery, the Technical Working Group (TWG) on Child Spacing and the Adolescent Youth Reproductive Health has commended the Niger State government for the recent allocation of budget for Family Planning (FP). While saying the gesture marks the beginning of a new dawn for the women of reproductive health in the state, the FP TWG Meeting, which held over the weekend at Gidan Matasa, Minna with the support of the Development Research and Project Centre (DRPC) under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health At Scale (PACFaH@ Scale) project, said such feat will rid FP unit of the challenges of having her budget lumped with other programmes.

In a statement issued by the group and signed by the Project Director of the Centre for Communication and Reproductive Health, (CCRHS) Dr. Aliyu Yabagi Shehu, the Niger State Child Spacing Advocacy Working Group met and deliberated on issues related to child spacing services in the state, celebrate successes, strengthen achievements and strategies to mobilise resources and to generate political will of government toward addressing challenges associated with family planning and adolescent reproductive health in the State. According to Dr. Yabagi: “Allocation of Budget line marks new hope for improved health care provision for women of reproductive health in Niger State amidst shortages in releases to Family Planning units from domestic sources.

“We commend the State Government on the giant stride of allocating a budget line to Family Planning. This feat is envisaged to rid FP unit of the challenges of having her budget lumped with other programmes as well as other challenges around adequacy and promptness of allocation and release from domestic source. “It will further enhance and fast track the processes of funding allocation and releases to FP sector. Although, the percentage allocation to health sector from the state budget in the budget of 2021 has fallen compared to the allocation to the sector in previous years of 2018, 2019 and 2020; the current allocation of 6.5 per cent to health sector has also seriously fall short of the Abuja commitment of 15 per cent to health sector amidst COVID-19 pandemic.”

However, he expressed concern over lack of releases to FP from domestic sources over the years, adding that “funding shortages will lead to Niger State citizens likely to be responsible for their health care needs and this is envisaged to have a catastrophic consequence for women of reproductive health

