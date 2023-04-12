City Life Mega City

Group hails Sanwo-Olu’s achievements, second term re-election

A pressure group of Awori indi- genes in Lagos State has hailed the many achievements and re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu in Lagos State.

The Secretary General of the Association, Mr. Oludayo Sunday, says Awori Union is an association of Awori people, from various local governments, who are indigenes of the state. He said the pressure group was pleased over Governor Sanwo-Olu’s victory at the polls.

According to him, all the members of our association in Awori Union feel connected to the Governor because of his efforts at further developing Lagos State and his understanding of the people. Sunday said: ‘‘We want Governor Sanwo-Olu to use his second term to complete the fourth Mainland Bridge and other projects which he has pro- posed.

We are excited about the Lekki deep sea ports and the proposed Bada- gry Deep sea ports. These are foremost projects which will transform the face of Lagos and we do not want these proj- ects to be abandoned.’’ ‘‘Continuity is very important in governance and Lagos State has had it going for decades. When you have continuity in place, it ensures that crucial projects are not abandoned because another political party has taken over government. What usually happens is that the new government will abandon the projects of the other party and start new ones.’’

In Lagos State, God has been so good to us to have given Asiwaju Bola Tinubu the wisdom to put continuity of leadership in place for us, so that Lagos has Governors that continue from where his predecessors stopped. You can see that Governor Sanwo-Olu has followed this path.

He has completed the Agege overhead bridge which his predecessor Governor Akinwunmi Ambode started. Governor Sanwo-Olu has also continued the Lagos-Badagry Expressway which began under Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola. This is why we have given our full support to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and he has not disappointed us.’’

