Group harps on training women

Author Our Reporters

The President of Borderless Trade Network and author of Borderless Trade: A Step by Step Guide to Exporting Your Product, Mrs. Olori-Boye Ajayi, has said that ‘The Borderless Trade Salon series,’ an initiative of BTN, was set up to cater for the business and emotional needs of women in transition and women in business”.

The highly profile women speakers for the virtual Women in Business Salon Series included, global trading expert, Mrs. Boye-Ajayi, Kola Awe, Ms. Shade Bembatoum – Young, Ms. Dorothy Ogbutor and Babajide Sodipo. Boye-Ajayi said that: “With AfCFTA established protocols, application of the business models to their businesses and all important factors to become a modern day business woman would upscale their businesses at the global levels.”

She, however, gave reason for bringing more women into the trade industry, saying that: “Research has shown us that there are only 1 in 4 women in the export industry and that is the gap we are trying to bridge. “We want women to be at equal competitive levels and we have to help ourselves.”

